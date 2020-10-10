Representative image
13-yr-old girl raped in Greater Noida, 2 held

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2020 23:38 IST


Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 9 (ANI): A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two persons in Greater Noida's Falenda village on Thursday.
"The minor was coming to her home when two men of 20-21 years of age took her on the bike. She knows them. They took her to a field and raped her. After an overnight operation, we have arrested the two accused," Vrinda Shukla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Women Safety told ANI.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

