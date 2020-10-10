13-yr-old girl raped in Greater Noida, 2 held

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 9 (ANI): A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two persons in Greater Noida's Falenda village on Thursday.
"The minor was coming to her home when two men of 20-21 years of age took her on the bike. She knows them. They took her to a field and raped her. After an overnight operation, we have arrested the two accused," Vrinda Shukla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Women Safety told ANI.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2020 23:38 IST
