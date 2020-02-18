13-yr-old writes to President Kovind, calls for probe into UP Stock Exchange shut down

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Sarthak Tripathi, a 13-year-old boy of Kanpur's Yashodanagar has written to President Ram Nath Kovind to look into the sacking of several employees, including his father Satyavijay, who was let go after Uttar Pradesh Regional Stock Exchange wound up in 2014.

"My father (Satyavijay) used to work in UP Stock Exchange, Kanpur. My father and his fellow employees were sacked by some crooked and corrupt people after it was closed down," the 13-year-old boy wrote in a letter to President Kovind.

"My father complained to many but no one listened to him," he added.

This letter comes in the backdrop of several appeals made by Sarthak's father Satyavijay and other employees who became unemployed after the regional stock exchange was shut for incurring huge losses.

"Back in 2014, some prominent names in the exchange outed us through illegal means. We have already written a letter in this matter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind but no action has been taken yet," Satyavijay alleged.

Sarthak further said that his father has no longer money to pay for his school fees and to pay for their household groceries.

In the letter, the young boy while terming closure as unceremonious has asked Kovind to take cognizance of the issue, calling for a probe into the whole matter. (ANI)

