Family members mourn on the loss of their child due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) at a hospital in Muzaffarpur. (ANI Photo)
Family members mourn on the loss of their child due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) at a hospital in Muzaffarpur. (ANI Photo)

130 deaths in Muzaffarpur due to AES

ANI | Updated: Jun 23, 2019 18:02 IST

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], June 23 (ANI): Death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) touched 130 in Muzaffarpur on Sunday with 110 deaths reported at government-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) and 20 at Kejriwal Hospital.
As the death toll continued to rise due to AES, senior Resident Doctor deployed at SKMCH, Dr Bhimsen Kumar on Saturday was suspended over alleged negligence of duty.
On June 18, Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar informed that 12 extra doctors have been deputed at SKMCH from different districts in Muzaffarpur, of which 4 are from Darbhanga Medical College & Hospital, 4 from Nalanda Medical College & Hospital and 4 from Patna Medical College & Hospital.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children who died due to the AES. He had also given directions to the health department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures for the containment of the disease.
The AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and inflammation of heart and kidney. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 19:57 IST

Nanda Devi: ITBP recovers 7 bodies; search for eighth tourist to...

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], July 23 (ANI): The search for 8th missing mountaineer will be carried out on Monday after the team of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) recovered seven bodies of foreign tourists near Nanda Devi.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 19:50 IST

Delhi: AAP blames BJP for crimes; gives 24-hours ultimatum to reply

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Sunday blamed the BJP and sought its reply over the rising crime rates in Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 19:47 IST

IMA founder urges police to arrange his return to India, blames...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 23 (ANI): I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Jewels founder Mansoor Khan, who is accused of perpetrating financial fraud worth crores, released a video on Sunday, urging police to arrange his return to India so that he could join the probe.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 19:23 IST

Nanda Devi: ITBP recovers 7 bodies of foreign tourists

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], July 23 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) team on Sunday recovered seven bodies of foreign tourists, who were hit by an avalanche near Nanda Devi on May 26 and were missing since then.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 19:22 IST

Streets flooded after water storage tank breaches due to rain in...

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): After a water storage tank was damaged due to rain here on Sunday, streets, and houses in Peddapuram town were inundated with water up to the knee.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 19:17 IST

Odisha Assembly speaker calls Biju Patnaik a 'legendary leader'

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 23 (ANI): Biju Patnaik was a legendary leader and a rare personality, said Odisha Assembly speaker Surjya Narayan Patro cutting the ribbon for a photo museum on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 19:05 IST

BJP demands CBI inquiry into Bhatpara violence

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 23 (ANI): West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday demanded a CBI-led inquiry into the Bhatpara violence incident.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 19:04 IST

Amritsar: Residents flock to canal to get respite from intense heatwave

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 23 (ANI): Scorching heat and intermittent power supply have forced the city residents to make the most of the neighbourhood canal to beat the heat.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 19:01 IST

Muzaffarpur: People protest against government apathy in handling AES

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], June 23 (ANI): People took out a protest march on Sunday against the government's alleged apathy in tackling Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in the district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 19:01 IST

Himachal Pradesh: IMD predicts thunderstorm for multiple districts

Himachal Pradesh [India], Jun 23 (ANI): Thundershowers along with gusty winds are very likely in multiple districts of the state as per a weather update at 04.30 PM by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 18:56 IST

Smriti Irani discusses prevailing issues in Amethi with District...

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP MP for Amethi Smriti Irani attended a 'mass baby shower' and 'Annaprashana' in Amethi's Gauriganj, where she also distributed laptops to 240 Lekhpals and discussed prevailing issues in Amethi with District Magistrate.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 18:46 IST

Appeal UP govt to help Lalita's family: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

New Delhi (India), June 23 (ANI): Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra appealed Uttar Pradesh government to help Lalita who is suffering from aplastic anaemia and whose family had written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking help.

Read More
iocl