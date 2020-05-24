130 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 24 (ANI): Karnataka reported 130 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 2,089.

"130 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Karnataka from 5 pm yesterday till 5 pm today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 2089, including 1391 active cases and 654 discharged," Karnataka Health Department said on Sunday.

Forty-two people have died in the state so far due to COVID-19, the health department said in a media bulletin. (ANI)

