130 people from Nepal screened for coronavirus in Rajasthan's Sikar

Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): As many as 130 people from Nepal who have come to visit the Khatu Shyam Ji fair here, were screened for coronavirus and none of them was found displaying any symptoms of the disease.

Additional District Collector Jai Prakash said, "130 people coming from Kathmandu in Nepal have been screened for coronavirus. None of them displayed any symptoms of the deadly virus."

Police personnel, deployed at the fair site, were seen wearing masks. The preventive steps come even as the administration is on a high alert in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

