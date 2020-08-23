1,310 new coronavirus cases in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Rajasthan reported 1,310 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths on Saturday, according to the State Health Department.

The total number of cases in the state to 69,264 including 54,144 recoveries, 944 deaths, and 14,176 active cases.

India's COVID-19 case count neared 30 lakh on Saturday with 69,878 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The death toll has gone up to 55,794 with 945 more persons succumbing to the virus.

The Health Ministry said that India's coronavirus case count stands at 29,75,702. It includes 6,97,330 active cases and 22,22,578 patients who have been cured/discharged or have migrated. (ANI)

