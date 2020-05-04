132 new cases of coronavirus in Punjab

Chandigarh [India], May 4 (ANI): Punjab has reported 132 new patients of Covid-19, taking the total number of cases to 1,232, according to Punjab Health Department on Monday.
Currently, there are 1,081 active cases and 23 patients have lost their lives due to the infection.
Three patients are on ventilator support, the health department said. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: May 04, 2020 21:09 IST
