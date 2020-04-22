133 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state count reaches 1,868

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 22 (ANI): With 133 more coronavirus cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan rose to 1,868 on Wednesday, informed the state Health Department.

Out of these cases, 328 patients have been discharged while 27 deaths have been reported so far.

On Wednesday, 44 cases were reported in Ajmer, 66 in Jaipur, 1 each in Bharatpur, Dausa & Sawai Madhopur, 3 in Jodhpur, 6 in Kota, 4 in Nagaur and 7 in Tonk.

Meanwhile, a 55-year-old COVID-19 patient who also was suffering from diabetes passed away on Monday, informed the state Health Department. She was a resident of Weir in Bharatpur district and was admitted at SMS hospital in Jaipur on 18th April. (ANI)