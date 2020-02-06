133 out of 136 people who returned from China, found healthy, says Haryana Health Minister

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has said that out of 136 people who have returned from China in the state, 133 were found healthy.

He said that three were admitted in hospitals, while samples of two have been found negative for Coronavirus.

In a press release, Vij said, "Out of 136 people who have returned from China in the state, three people have been admitted to hospitals in different districts, however, the presence of Coronavirus infection in two cases is negative, while the report of one is pending."

The Health Minister said, "Out of these remaining three people, one person is admitted to the isolation ward of a hospital in Gurugram, the second person is admitted to a hospital Karnal, and the third person is admitted to a hospital in Hisar."

"The Government has issued helpline numbers of all the districts, on which any person can give information in this regard," he added.

The virus originated in Wuhan in December and has since then spread to various parts around the world.

China has imposed quarantine and travel restrictions, affecting the movement of 56 million people in more than a dozen cities, amid fears that the transmission rate will accelerate. (ANI)

