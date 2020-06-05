1,342 flights handled by airports on June 4: Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that airports across the country handled 671 departures and 671 arrivals on Thursday, the eleventh day of resumption of partial flights.

He said in a tweet on Friday that there were 1,20,674 footfalls at airports and 60,306 passengers took flights.

"Domestic operations continue to soar. On June 4, 2020, Day 11 till 2359 hours. Departures 671, and 60,306 passengers handled. Arrivals 671, and 60,368 passengers handled. Total movements 1342, with footfalls at airports 1,20,674. The total number of flyers was 60,306," Puri said.

Domestic flights resumed from May 25 partially after remaining suspended for two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)

