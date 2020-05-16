135 BSF personnel have recovered from COVID-19 so far

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): As many as 135 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have recovered from COVID-19 so far, as per information provided by BSF.

Since yesterday, 98 BSF personnel have been discharged from the hospitals after testing negative for COVID-19 post treatment. They had tested positive for the virus earlier.

While 42 personnel were discharged from Jodhpur, 31 were discharged from Tripura and 25 from Delhi. (ANI)

