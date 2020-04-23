135 new COVID-19 cases reported in Gujarat

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 23 (ANI): With 135 new COVID-19 positive cases reported, the total count of positive cases has risen to 2,407 in Gujarat said the State Health Department on Wednesday.

The tally is inclusive of 179 patients who have been cured/discharged and 103 patients who have died due to the deadly virus.

With 1,486 new cases and 49 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases have risen to 20,471 while the death toll stands at 652 on Wednesday, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Out of the total number of cases, 15,859 are active cases, 3,959 cured or discharged or migrated and 652 deaths. (ANI)