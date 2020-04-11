13,500 PPE kits being brought to Delhi, says Satyendra Jain

New Delhi, Apr 11 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Saturday informed that around 13,500 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits are being brought to Delhi for healthcare workers.

"As of now, 13500 PPE kits are being loaded on trucks and being taken to our godowns," Jain said while speaking to media in New Delhi.

Doctors and paramedics attending to COVID-19 patients across the country have been complaining of the lack of personal protective gear that has put their own lives in danger as the coronavirus is highly contagious.

With 40 deaths and 1,035 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India on Saturday witnessed the sharpest ever increase in coronavirus cases, taking the tally of the infected people in the country to 7,447, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

