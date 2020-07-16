Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Indore on Wednesday reported 136 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the district to 5,632, said Office of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in a bulletin.
As per the bulletin, a total of 13 persons were discharged on Wednesday taking the total number of recovered/discharged patients to 4,087.
There are 1,265 active cases in the district.
The death toll touched 280 after 2 deaths were reported on Wednesday, which the district health department termed as 'reconciliation" from the month of April.
So far, a total of 1,11,138 samples have been tested including 2658 samples tested on Wednesday, according to the bulletin.
India's COVID-19 tally has reached 9,36,181 as 29,429 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)
136 new COVID-19 cases reported in Madhya Pradesh's Indore
ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2020 05:13 IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Indore on Wednesday reported 136 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the district to 5,632, said Office of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in a bulletin.