136 new COVID-19 cases reported in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Indore on Wednesday reported 136 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the district to 5,632, said Office of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in a bulletin.

As per the bulletin, a total of 13 persons were discharged on Wednesday taking the total number of recovered/discharged patients to 4,087.

There are 1,265 active cases in the district.

The death toll touched 280 after 2 deaths were reported on Wednesday, which the district health department termed as 'reconciliation" from the month of April.

So far, a total of 1,11,138 samples have been tested including 2658 samples tested on Wednesday, according to the bulletin.

India's COVID-19 tally has reached 9,36,181 as 29,429 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)

