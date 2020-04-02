1,364 cases registered in Maharashtra under Sec 188 of IPC from Mar 20 till Apr 1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): A total of 1,364 cases were registered under Section 188 of the IPC during the lockdown imposed in Mumbai keeping the threat of coronavirus in mind.

According to the data, 98 accused named in the cases are still wanted by the police for flouting various norms while 166 were sent home after being served notice.

1100 people against whom cases were registered were released after formal arrest by granting bail.

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on March 20 announced that all workplaces would remain closed till March 31.

Further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the call for a nationwide lockdown for 21 days on March 24 to prevent the further spread of the virus. (ANI)

