1,366 more COVID-19 cases in Delhi, tally rises to 31,309

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): 1,366 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 31,309.

"There are 18,543 active cases in Delhi. 11,861 patients have recovered/discharged/migrated. The death toll due to coronavirus stands at 905," the Delhi Health Department said in a release.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in India reached 2,66,598 on Tuesday. The death toll has reached 7,471 as per the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. (ANI)