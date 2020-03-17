137 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said that total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 137.

As per Ministry figures, the highest number of cases are from Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka.

Notably, a couple of states such as Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Haryana have shut down schools and colleges in order to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday issued guidelines and advised to maintain a distance of at least one meter between the two people to combat the spread of coronavirus.

In the wake of spurt in cases of coronavirus across the country, the Central Government on Saturday decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster".

Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,30,000 people. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic. (ANI)

