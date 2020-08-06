137 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Maharashtra Police

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): A total of 137 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths were reported in the Maharashtra Police force in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 10,163.

With two more fatalities, the total deaths in the state police force reached 109.

Out of the total number of police personnel infected with coronavirus, 8,189 have recovered and 1,865 cases are active, informed the Maharashtra Police on Thursday.

Maharashtra with 1,46,268 active cases and 3,05,521 cured and discharged patients continues to be the worst affected. The state has also reported 16,476 deaths due to the infection, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

