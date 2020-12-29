137 people who arrived in India before lockdown repatriated to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border, says official

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 29 (ANI): A total of 137 people who had arrived in India before lockdown were repatriated to Pakistan via Attari Wagah Border on Tuesday, an official said today.

Speaking to ANI, Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Arunpal Singh, Protocol Officer at Wagah-Attari Border said, "These people have assembled here in such a foggy morning. We hope that they all people reach back to their country safely. They were stranded here due to COVID-19 restrictions."

People were seen carrying huge suitcases and bags and arranging them inside the vehicle.



On November 26, more than 200 Pakistan nationals stranded in India due to COVID-19 restrictions were repatriated, Pakistan High Commission in India said.

"As part of the High Commission's ongoing efforts to assist Pakistan nationals in India, including those stranded due to the Covid-19 pandemic, today, more than 200 Pakistanis were repatriated via Attari-Wagah border," an official statement said.

On November 24, as many as 25 Pakistani prisoners, including 20 fishermen returned home from the Attari-Wagah border after being released by the Indian authorities.

Speaking to ANI, Arunpal Singh, Protocol Officer (Police) said, "These fishermen had entered India mistakenly and have completed their imprisonment. They are being handed over to Pakistan." (ANI)

