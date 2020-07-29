1,371 new COVID-19 cases in Assam

Dispur (Assam) [India], July 29 (ANI): As many as 1,371 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Assam on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 34,947 in the state, Himanta Biswa Sarma, State Health Minister said.

According to the official data, the total number of cases includes 25,042 discharged, 9,454 active cases and 88 deaths.

However, the positivity rate in the state continues to be low at 5.9 per cent.

India on Tuesday reported 47,704 more COVID-19 cases taking the country's count of cases to 14,83,157. (ANI)

