1,377 exporters fraudulently claim Rs 1,875 cr IGST refund, untraceable

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): 1,377 exporters who have been fraudulently claiming Integrated GST refund amounting to Rs 1,875 crores, have been found untraceable at their principal place of business, said Union Finance Ministry sources.

The source further added that Adverse reports have also been received on 3 'star exporters'.

"Adverse reports have also been received on 3 'star exporters'. These 10 'star exporters' have claimed IGST refunds amounting to Rs 28.9 crores deceitfully," the source added. (ANI)