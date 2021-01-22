1.38 lakh people administered first dose of vaccine in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 22 (ANI): Out of 1,38,656 people who have been administered the first dose of vaccine in Karnataka, the side effect has appeared in some, but no causality has been reported yet, said the state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday.

Briefing media about the vaccination process in the state, Dr Sudhakar said Serum Institute of India's (SII) vaccine COVISHIELD has been administered to 1,36,882 people while Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN has been administered to 1,774 people in the state.

"2 per cent to 3.5 per cent people have developed some sort of side effect. 8,47,908 lakh people have registered for vaccination in the first phase. Out of which 3,27,201 are government health warriors and 4,45,389 are private health warriors. Today we will be receiving another 1,46,240 doses of COVAXIN," he stated.

The minister said some people in the state have hesitations to take vaccine due to rumours, but added that vaccine will keep the disease away.

"We have a big challenge of vaccinating 1.5 crore to 2 crore people in the state," Dr Sudhakar added.

Vaccine hesitancy is emerging as a challenge for the government and to address the issue in some sections of the population in the country, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan unveiled IEC posters on Thursday. (ANI)