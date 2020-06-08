138 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha, state tally reaches 2,994

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 8 (ANI): 138 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,994.

"138 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha, taking the state tally to 2,994. Cumulative test conducted reached 1,79,415," said the state health department.

Out of the total cases, there is 1,089 number of active cases in the Odisha while 1,894 people have recovered from the illness.

A total of 1,79,415 tests have been conducted in the state so far. (ANI)