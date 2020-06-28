Patna (Bihar) [India], June 28 (ANI): Bihar on Sunday reported 138 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the state's tally of people infected with the virus to 9,117, according to the Bihar Health Department.
With 19,906 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far, India's COVID-19 count touched 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.
410 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and the cumulative toll reached 16,095 deaths. (ANI)
138 new COVID-19 cases in Bihar, tally at 9117
ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2020 15:22 IST
