138 out of total 278 coronavirus patients in Uttar Pradesh linked to Tablighi Jamaat event

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): With 44 new coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of such cases in Uttar Pradesh has gone up to 278. Of them 138 persons had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, Directorate of Health Services said on Sunday.

In India, patients of COVID-19 are doubling in 4.1 days which would have been 7.4 days had Tablighi Jamaat event not taken place, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare here on Sunday.

The death toll due to coronavirus in the state stands at 3.

Directorate of Health Services also informed that 21 people have been discharged after recovering from the coronavirus. (ANI)

