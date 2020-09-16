1,391 new COVID-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 15 (ANI): A total of 1,391 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Uttarakhand in the last 24 hours.



According to the state's Health Department, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 34,407, including 10,739 active cases.

As many 23,085 COVID-19 recoveries and 438 deaths have been reported in the state.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 49-lakh mark with a spike of 83,809 cases and 1,054 deaths in the last 24 hours, said Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

