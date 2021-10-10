13th round of talks between India, China today to address military stand-off

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): The 13th round of Corps Commander level talks to address the ongoing military stand-off between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh will begin in the Moldo on the Chinese side at 10:30 am on Sunday, according to Army sources.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday had said that it expected China to work towards early resolution of the remaining issue along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh by fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, met Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and both the leaders discussed the border tensions and disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in border areas.



Soldiers of India and China clashed last year resulting in the loss of several lives on both sides. The clashes erupted after the transgression by Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) in Galwan Valley. More than a year had passed since the incident, but tensions continue to simmer between the two Asian giants.

12 rounds of military talks and a series of diplomatic parleys were held between India and China, but the tensions still continue.

There has been some disengagement, but India says full disengagement will only result in de-escalation. Some disengagement has indeed taken place recently, but it is not complete. (ANI)

