14 active criminal gangs busted in Oct, says Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Continuing crackdown on anti-social elements to check crime rate, Haryana Police have busted 14 active criminal gangs involved in robbery, burglary, theft and other criminal activities in the month of October 2019. Besides this, police have also sent 285 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 330 bail jumpers behind the bars.

While stating this here on Sunday, Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava said the police had worked out 55 cases and also recovered stolen property worth of Rs 59.30 lakh from the apprehended members. The criminal gangs busted include two gangs of robbery, three gangs of burglars, five of thieves and four engaged in other crime operating in various districts in the state.

The DGP said that the crackdown, which began on October 1, was a part of the special drive conducted in the entire state. Among the arrested 615 POs and bail jumpers, many of them were evading their arrest for a very long time. During this period, police have also seized 3.925 kg opium, 4.348 kg charas/sulpha, over 252 kg poppy husk, 107 illegal pistols, two revolvers and 169 cartridges from the possession arrested accused.

Giving details of recent crackdowns, Yadava said the police had also nabbed 483 persons under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act during a special anti-narcotic drive conducted between August 20 and September 20, 2019, in the State. A total of 1204 kg drugs worth crores of rupees were also seized during this period.

He said the State Police constantly making efforts to check the crime rate as well as to trace and nab the notorious and most wanted criminals. "We will continue to speed up our operations against the POs, bail jumpers and other hardened criminals in the State," he added. (ANI)

