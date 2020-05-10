14 corona deaths in last 24 hours in WB

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 10 (ANI): A total of 14 deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in West Bengal while 153 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, the state health department said on Sunday.

The death toll due to the virus rose to 113. The statewide tally rose to 1,939.

"As many as 153 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,939. 14 deaths reported due to the virus in the last 24 hours in the state and the death toll due to the virus rises to 113," said the West Bengal Health Department.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country has recorded 62,939 cases including 19,358 cured and 2,109 deaths so far. (ANI)

