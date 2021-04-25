14-day quarantine for train passengers from West Bengal coming to Odisha

Odisha [India], April 24 (ANI): Passengers from West Bengal, who are boarding trains to any place in Odisha, shall have to stay in institutional or paid quarantine for 14 days mandatorily, said East Coast Railway officials on Saturday.

According to the East Coast Railway, the decision is being made as per the new guidelines issued by the government of Odisha.

"Passengers from West Bengal, who are boarding trains to any place in Odisha, shall have to stay in institutional or paid quarantine for 14 days mandatorily," said East Coast Railway.



Passengers who have been vaccinated with two doses and produce certificate/negative RTPCR report not older than 48 hours before entering Odisha, will be allowed home quarantine for 7 days instead of 14 days.

The Odisha government on Thursday announced mandatory 14-day institutional or paid quarantine for people coming to the coastal state from West Bengal.

An order issued by Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra said the number of COVID-19 positive cases was showing an increasing trend in some districts of Odisha following the reported detection of a triple mutant variant of COVID-19 among many people in West Bengal and other states. (ANI)

