14 dead due to dengue-like fever in UP's Mathura

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 2 (ANI): As many as 14 people, including 12 children, have died due to viral fever in Mathura district, said Dr Bhudev, who is the in-charge of the COVID control room, on Thursday.

"As of Thursday morning, the deaths due to viral fever in Mathura district have gone up to 14 from seven. Due to this, the villagers are in fear. We have set up temporary hospitals in the villages," said Dr Bhudev.

In Koha village, over 50 families fled the village due to the spread of disease.



Meanwhile, the district administration and health department found symptoms of malaria and dengue in the samples they had collected. Moreover, teams from Delhi and Lucknow have reached the villages and stationed themselves here.

The samples also revealed that diseases like dengue, scrub typhus, malaria, leptospirosis are spreading in the village.

Navneet Singh Chahal, Mathura District Collector, told ANI, "Due to the spread of vector-borne disease like dengue or viral fever, we have set up 20 beds in Mathura district hospital and Vrindavan district hospital. Sanitisation and fogging are being carried out by sanitization workers. I request to villagers not to keep stagnating water in pots for a long time and regularly clean the utensils." (ANI)

