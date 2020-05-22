14 deaths, 660 more COVID-19 cases in Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): 14 deaths and 660 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours, as per state Health Bulletin. This has been the highest jump in COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, so far.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state stands at 12,319, including 6,214 active cases. While 5,897 patients have either been cured/discharged or migrated, 208 deaths have been reported until now.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in the country is 1,18,447, including 66,330 active cases. While 48,533 patients have either been cured or discharged, 3,583 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

