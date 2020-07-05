14 deaths, 998 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh has reported 998 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a media bulletin released by AP state COVID nodal officer.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has now reached 18,697. Out of the total number of cases 10,043 cases are active. A total of 391 persons were discharged, taking the total discharged count to 8,422.

Out of the 14 deaths reported, five were reported in Kurnool, three in Anantapur, two each in Chittoor and Kadapa, and one each in Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts taking the total deaths to 232.

In the last 24 hours, 20,567 samples were tested in AP and 961 of them tested COVID positive. Apart from it, 36 from other states and one from other country detected COVID positive. (ANI)

