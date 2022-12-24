14 Delhi-bound trains running late due to fog

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): 14 Delhi-bound trains were running late on Saturday, informed Northern Railway, due to dense fog in the national capital region.

According to CPRO Northern Railway, the Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express is late by 3:30 hours. The Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express is running late by 1:30 hours.

The Barauni-New Delhi Special is late by 1:20 hours; Kathgodam-Jaisalmer Express by 1:30 hours; Ayodhya Cantt- Delhi Express by 2:30 hours; Rajgir-New Delhi Express by 2:40; Pratapgarh-Delhi Junction Express by 1:30 hours.



The Daulatpur Chowk-New Delhi Express is late by 2 hours; Dibrugarh-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail by 1:50; Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Express by 2:30 hours; Ambedkarnagar-Kara Express by 1:40 hours.

The Chennai-New Delhi Express is late by 2:30 hours; Rajgarh-Nizamuddin Express by 3 hours; Amritsar-Mumbai Golden T by 2 hours.

The Safdarjung Observatory, the national capital's primary weather station, recorded the minimum temperature at 5.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

At 5:30 am, visibility was 100 metres at Palam and 200 metres at Safdarganj, two Delhi weather stations. Among other cities, it was 25 metres at Patiala (Punjab) and Ganganagar (Rajasthan), and 50 metres at Churu. (ANI)

