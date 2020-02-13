14 feared dead in bus-truck collision on Agra-Lucknow expressway near Firozabad

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): At least 14 persons were feared dead when a bus collided with a truck here on the Agra-Lucknow expressway on Wednesday night.

"A double-decker private bus rammed into a stationary truck on Agra-Lucknow expressway at around 10 pm in the night. The bus driver did not take notice of the truck and hit it from behind. There were 40-45 passengers in the bus. There are many casualties and several people got injured. Around 10-14 casualties may be there," Sachindra Patel, SSP, Firozabad said.

The injured have been sent to the Saifai Mini PGI for treatment.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

