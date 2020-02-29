New Delhi [India], Feb 29 (ANI): Fourteen flights have been diverted from Delhi airport to Lucknow, Amritsar, Ahmedabad and Jaipur due to bad weather in the national capital.
This came after the city witnessed light rains in the evening.
Further, details are awaited. (ANI)
14 flights diverted from Delhi airport due to bad weather
ANI | Updated: Feb 29, 2020 20:51 IST
