14 held from Jaipur, Hyderabad in IPL betting racket

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 12 (ANI): Fourteen people were on Sunday taken into custody for interrogation, from Hyderabad and Jaipur, in connection with placing bets on cricket matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Based on the information, raids were conducted in five locations at the same time across Hyderabad, New Delhi, Jaipur, and Nagaur in connection with illegal betting on the cricket matches being played at IPL, 2020," Ashok Kumar Rathore, ADG, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Rajasthan told media persons.

"Our teams earlier found out about how people from our state had gone to other states hiding their identity and how they have been involved in betting," he said.



"With the help of local police, ATS officials have taken into custody seven people each from Hyderabad and Jaipur, so a total of 14 for interrogation. The accused from Delhi and Nagaur are yet to be nabbed. We are further investigating the matter," he said.

The ADG said it remains to be ascertained whether or not the betting was being done with the aim of match-fixing.

"Just like the accused from our state have gone to other states and are doing betting, similarly from other states they have come to our state," he added.

The names of the accused are Ganesh Mal Chalani, Pankaj Setiya, Ashok Kumar Chalani, Surendra Chalani, Shanti Lal Baid, Bhairaram Purohit, Manoj Paswan, Devendra Kothari, Rajendra, Girish Chand Gehlot, Ujjwal Khalsa, Rahul Gehlot, Sanjeet Yadav and Santosh Surana. (ANI)

