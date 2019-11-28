Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File photo)
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File photo)

14 IAS officers reshuffled in Haryana

ANI | Updated: Nov 27, 2019 19:29 IST

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Haryana government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday issued the transfer and posting order of 14 IAS officers with immediate effect.
According to a press release, Sanjeev Kaushal, Additional Chief Secretary, Excise and Taxation and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, hs has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department and Cooperation Department.
Pranab Kishore Das, Additional Chief Secretary, Mines and Geology Department, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Food, Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, while Alok Nigam, Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works Department (Building and Roads) and Architecture, Forests & Wildlife Department was posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Forest and Wildlife Department and Medical Education and Research Department.
Devender Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Civil Aviation, Industries and Commerce, Skill Development and Industrial Training Department, is the new Additional Chief Secretary for Irrigation and Water Resources and Public Health Engineering Department.
Trilok Chand Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, New and Renewable Energy, Transport, Power, Employment, Works related to the Implementation of Chief Minister's announcements, Additional Chief Secretary, Haryana Administrative Reforms Department, Member Secretary, Haryana Governance Reforms Authority, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, New and Renewable Energy, Transport, Power, Employment, Works related to Implementation of Chief Minister announcements, Skill Development and Industrial Training and Member Secretary, Haryana Governance Reforms Authority.
Amit Jha, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Education and Research Department and Advisor, Haryana Saraswati Heritage Board, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Science and Technology Department and Advisor, Haryana Saraswati Heritage Board.
Siddhi Nath Roy, Additional Chief Secretary, Food, Supply and Consumer Affairs and Cooperation Department, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department.
Rajeev Arora, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare and Public Health Engineering Department, Chief Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Public Works (Building and Roads) and Architecture Department and Chief Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi.
TVSN Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance and Planning Department, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Finance and Planning Department, Industries and Commerce and Civil Aviation Department.
Anurag Rastogi, Principal Secretary, Irrigation and Water Resources Department, has been posted as Principal Secretary, Excise and Taxation Department.
Anand Mohan Sharan, Principal Secretary, Urban Local Bodies, Sports and Youth Affairs Departments and Principal Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi, has been posted as Principal Secretary, Mines and Geology, Sports and Youth Affairs Department and Principal Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi.
Ashok Khemka, Principal Secretary, Science and Technology Department, has been posted as Principal Secretary, Archives, Archeology and Museums Department.
D Suresh, Chief Administrator, Haryana Shaheri Vikas Pradhikaran was posted as the Commissioner, Rohtak Division, Rohtak.
Pankaj Yadav, Commissioner, Rohtak Division, Rohtak, has been posted as Chief Administrator, Haryana Shaheri Vikas Pradhikaran. (ANI)

