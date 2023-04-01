14 injured after two groups clash in Bihar's Nalanda; section 144 imposed

Nalanda (Bihar) [India], April 1 (ANI): At least 14 people were injured after a clash broke out between two groups near Gagan Diwan under the Laheri Police Station area in Bihar's Nalanda after the Ram Navami procession on Friday, the police said.

"14 people were brought here. Of them, 4 had suffered bullet injuries, out of which 3 have been referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital. One person is admitted to ICU. All are stable," Dr Viswajeet Kumar, Sadar Hospital, Nalanda told ANI.

On Friday, a clash broke out between two groups after the Ram Navami procession. Stone pelting and arson of vehicles also occurred, a senior official of the police said.

Soon after the incident Police and Administration reached the spot.

"We are getting the details of the incident through CCTV footage, drone camera and videography," Nalanda DM Shashank Shubhankar said.





"On the basis of the evidence, the miscreants will be identified. They will not be spared, strict action will be taken," he said.

"Section 144 CrPC has been imposed across the city as a preventive measure," Nalanda DM added.

Speaking to ANI, Nalanda SP Ashok Mishra said, "We are patrolling the area. The situation is peaceful now. Patrolling will be done through the night and Saturday morning. Section 144 CrPC has been imposed and a request has been made for suspension of the internet."



"The miscreants are being identified. FIR will be registered against them and stringent action will be taken," Nalanda SP said.

Further investigation is underway, he added. (ANI)

