14 IPS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): In a reshuffle in the state police, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday transferred 14 IPS officers.

The superintendents of police (SPs) of Kushinagar, Amethi, Jaunpur and Bareilly were shifted, a press release said.

Etah SP Swapnil Mamgain was appointed SP (Rae Bareli) while SP of Rae Bareilly Sunil Kumar Singh was sent to Etah.

Commandant of 36 Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Varanasi, Ram Badan Singh was appointed SP (Bhadohi) while Commandant of 24 PAC Battalion, Moradabad, Ravishankar Chhavi was given the post of SP (Jaunpur). Muniraj G was appointed as Commandant, 24 PAC, Moradabad.

Commandant of 34 Battalion PAC, Varanasi, Vinod Kumar Mishra, was appointed as SP (Kushinagar) and Vipin Kumar Mishra was made Commandant of 34 Battalion, PAC.

Pratap Gopendra Yadav was appointed as SP Baghpat and Rajesh Kumar was appointed as additional SP of Bhimrao Ambedkar Police Academy, Moradabad.

Khyati Garg was made SP (Amethi) and Shailesh Kumar Pandey was appointed as SP (Bareilly).

Rajeev Narayan Mishra was appointed as SP (Special Task Force), Lucknow.

Rajesh S was made SP (Training) in Lucknow, and Mohammad Imran has been appointed SP (Social Media) in DGP Headquarters. (ANI)