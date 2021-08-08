14 land mines planted by Naxals at Jharkhand's Dalma mountain disposed

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], August 8 (ANI): Jamshedpur Police on Saturday disposed off 14 land mines planted by the Naxals at Jharkhand's Dalma mountain.



"We received information that Naxals have planted land mines at Dalma mountain which comes under Bodam police station. We found 14 land mines and were disposed of by Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad," M Tamil Vanan, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jamshedpur said.

"It's a big achievement for police. We are still searching the area and are determined to keep the people here safe," he added. (ANI)

