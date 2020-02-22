14 live bullets recovered near bridge in Kerala's Kollam district

Kollam (Kerala) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Kerala Police recovered 14 live bullets abandoned near a bridge in Kulathupuzha in Kollam district on Saturday.

"Police have recovered 14 live bullets found abandoned near a bridge, said a Kulathupuzha police official.

According to police, the bullets measuring around 7 millimetres, were used in long-range rifles.

Two people who were passing on a bike spotted a suspicious cover on the roadside and found the bullets inside when they checked.

Police said that 'POF' marking was found on the bullets. POF stands for Pakistan Ordnance Factory. However, a detailed probe is needed to ascertain the claim.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) will investigate the recovery of live bullets found abandoned near Kulathupuzha, said state police chief Lokanath Behera.

He said the preliminary investigation found that the bullets are foreign made. (ANI)

