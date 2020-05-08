14 migrant labourers mowed down by freight train in Maharashtra's Aurangabad

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): At least 14 migrant labourers were killed and five others injured when a freight train ran over them between Jalna and Aurangabad, said Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway (SCR) on Friday.

The injured have been shifted to Aurangabad civil hospital. The mishap occurred early today in the Nanded Division of South Central Railway in Karmad police station area of the Aurangabad district.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) and local police have reached the spot.

More details are awaited. (ANI)