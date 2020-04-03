14 more COVID-19 cases in Indore, Madhya Pradesh count reaches 89

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): Fourteen more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Indore, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the State to 89, according to a bulletin issued by MGM College.

"Most of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are close contacts of existing coronavirus patients. So far, around 1500 people have been quarantined," said Dr Praveen Jadiya, Chief Medical Officer, Indore.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 2301 in India on Friday, including 156 cured/discharged, 56 deaths and 1 migrated, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

