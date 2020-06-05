14 more COVID-19 cases in Nagaland

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], June 5 (ANI): 14 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Nagaland in the last 24 hours, said S Pangnyu Phom state Health Minister.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 94, he added.

The total number of cases in India reached 2,26,770 including 1,10,960 active cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Ministry informed that 1,09,462 persons have been cured/discharged/migrated while 6,348 people have succumbed to the disease so far. (ANI)

