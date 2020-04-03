14 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, tally reaches 154

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 3 (ANI): Fourteen more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 154, informed the state Health Department on Friday.



The total includes two Italians and 23 Tablighi Jamaat attendees.

Out of these fourteen people, seven in Tonk are close contacts of people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin area of Delhi and seven are those who attended the event themselves.

A total of 17 out of 26 positive cases have recovered in Bhilwara so far, including the two who recovered today.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 2301 in India on Friday, including 156 cured/discharged, 56 deaths and 1 migrated, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

