14 new cases of coronavirus reported in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 have been reported here on Friday, said the District Administration of Bhopal.

With the new cases, the total number of positive cases in Bhopal reached 112 on Friday.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh is 259 as of now, while the death toll stands at 16, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

On Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan issued instructions to seal COVID-19 hotspots located in 15 districts of the state. (ANI)

