14 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 30 (ANI): 14 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state on Thursday.

According to Odisha Health Department, 14 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Odisha, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 142 (including 102 active cases, 39 cured/recovered and one death).

On Wednesday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that the next few days are going to be very crucial for the state government as Odia migrants will be coming back from other coronavirus-affected states.

In a video message, Patnaik had said, "We have another challenge which is to take care of Odia people returning from West Bengal, as out of total 122 positive cases in the state, the number corona cases of West Bengal returnees are 50. The next few days are very crucial as more people will return from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi Rajasthan Karnataka and from neighbouring West Bengal."

"The return of Odia people from these most affected states in the country may cause the increase in positive cases in the State but if people coming from outside will register and everyone will cooperate with the Govt here, the situation in the state will continue to remain under control," he had said. (ANI)

