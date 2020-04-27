14 new COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, count reaches 129

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 27 (ANI): With 14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Gautam Buddha Nagar on Monday, the total confirmed cases in the district has reached 129.

"A total of 14 patients were found positive, of which there are six health workers. Total positive patients till now are 129," said the District Surveillance Officer, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh has so far reported 1,955 confirmed COVID-19 cases, which include 335 cured or discharged cases and 31 deaths. (ANI)

