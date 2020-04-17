14 new COVID-19 cases in J-K, total count at 314

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 16 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday informed that 14 new positive cases of coronavirus were reported from Kashmir division.

"14 new cases - all from Kashmir Division. The total number of cases now stands at 314-- Jammu Division - 54 and Kashmir Division - 260," Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning), J-K.

Earlier in the day, Pallar village of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district was identified as a red zone after a person tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

